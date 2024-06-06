ALTON - Alton’s Middletown neighborhood will host its annual community yard sale this weekend.

From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2024, community members can visit yard sales at over 25 homes in the historic Middletown district. The community-wide yard sale has been an annual tradition for almost ten years now, and participants can’t wait for another weekend of welcoming people to the neighborhood.

“We started this years ago, one, because everybody needs to clean up their house occasionally, which is a good thing. It’s kind of therapeutic for everyone,” explained Sarah Cordes, who helped organize the sale. “But two, also to build a sense of community. It is really nice for our neighbors to get out.”

Cordes added that the Lucy Haskell Playhouse will also be open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, so people can tour the playhouse and see the Haskell Park area. Community members can also pick up a map of the participating yard sale houses at Haskell Park that morning.

“It’s nice because if people are going around to the yard sales, they can also stop in and get a glimpse of the inside of the playhouse as well,” Cordes said. “It’s a nice way to showcase our neighborhood and the park, which is kind of the center of our neighborhood.”

She also pointed out that there will be many deals at the yard sales throughout the morning, and it’s a great opportunity for bargain hunters to find what they’ve been looking for at a reasonable price. For more information about the Middletown Community Yard Sale, click here or visit the official Middletown Neighbors Facebook page.

