JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Alton's Jurre Loveless and Glen Carbon's Monique Ferrell are listed on the Fall 2018 Dean's List for Lincoln University of Missouri.

In order to qualify for the Dean's List a student must acquire at least a 3.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, with a minimum of 12 credit hours in qualifying course work.

