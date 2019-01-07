Alton's Jurre Loveless, Glen Carbon's Monique Ferrell are listed on Lincoln University of Missouri Dean's List
January 7, 2019 1:10 PM January 7, 2019 2:56 PM
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Alton's Jurre Loveless and Glen Carbon's Monique Ferrell are listed on the Fall 2018 Dean's List for Lincoln University of Missouri.
In order to qualify for the Dean's List a student must acquire at least a 3.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, with a minimum of 12 credit hours in qualifying course work.
