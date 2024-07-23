Listen to the story

ALTON - Alton's James H. Killion Park was the recipient of a large Metro East Park and Recreation project grant recently.

The Killion Park restoration project received $81,233 in funding from the grant.

The Village of Bethalto also received a $300,000 grant for trail development on the Erwin Plegge Multi-Use Path.

The grants for Madison and St. Clair County totaled $11.4 million.

MERPD Grant Grant Coordinator Cole Preston said the grants not only enhance public recreation but improve public health, promote active transportation, boost the local economy and elevate the overall quality of life in the communities.

"With the record number of projects awarded, we are excited and optimistic about the future and MEPRD is proud to contribute to the positive momentum."

The City of Edwardsville also received a $66,604.51 grant for the Schwartz Street Shared-Use Path.

Other grants include:

Village of Pontoon Beach - $86,426.54 for the Jamie Lynn Pagano Memorial.

Village of Worden - $60,000 for Community Park improvement.

Village of Hamel - $9,724 for Hamel Parks Master Plan.

SIUE Foundation - $1,000 to help fund the SIUE Cougars Unleashed Homecoming Run in October.

