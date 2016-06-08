EDWARDSVILLE – Alton's junior American Legion baseball team has gotten off to a good start this summer, the junior Legionnaires taking a 9-4 win over Festus, Mo., at SIU-Edwardsville's Roy Lee Field Tuesday evening as a curtain-raiser for the Metro East Bears' season-opener against Festus.

“It was a good night for the boys,” said Alton manager Dennis Sharp. “We went to Washington, Mo. (for a Sunday doubleheader) and had two good games; our pitching has been very, very good, we started producing a little bit with the bats, which is encouraging and we're getting good defense right now, so those two fundamentals make for a good night.

“It's a young team; we're starting over a little bit, we've got some new guys. I like the way they're playing; they're playing smart. About half these guys have played together since youth ball and that helps a lot.”

That the players enjoy playing baseball is also a big help for Alton. “These guys have a passion for the game,” Sharp said. “They play intense and I'm happy with them.”

Alton got on the board quickly, scoring three times in the first on RBI singles from Ben Mossman, Ryan Best and Griffen Bionco, then scored four more times in the fourth thanks to RBI singles from Simon Nguyen and Mossman, a bases loaded walk issued to Rylee Bernot and a sacrifice fly from Brandon Droste; two more Alton runs came in in the sixth on a Droste RBI single and a Cullen McBride RBI double.

Adam Stilts got the win for Alton, striking out five and conceding two runs from five hits for Festus; Dakota Stumpf finished up for Alton, conceding two runs from a hit.

Mossman was 2-for-4 for Alton with two RBIs and a run scored, with Droste getting a hit and a two RBIs with a run scored, McBride 1-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored, Best 2-for-3 with a RBI and two runs scored, Bionco 1-for-4, Nguyen 1-for-2 with a RBI and run scored, Bernot two runs scored and Zaide Wilson and Parker Isakson each scoring a run.

Sharp's goals for the juniors are basic. “We're always pushing to win our district (District 22) championship,” Sharp said, “ and get to the (Illinois Fifth) division (tournament); we haven't been there in about three years. We've gotten third (in District 22) the last two years with some pretty good teams; Highland clipped us both years to take second place.”

Alton travels to Highland for a 7:30 p.m. game tonight before hosting Valmeyer in a 5:30 p.m. Thursday game at Alton High's Redbird Field; the junior Legionnaires then take part in a weekend tournament in Breese before returning home to take on Highland in a 5:30 p.m. June 14 curtain-raiser to the Bears' game against Highland at Roy Lee Field.

