ALTON - Tickets are on sale now for the Alton Amphitheater’s famous Jazz and Wine Festival.

The “extremely popular” event is back for another year of live jazz, a wide wine selection and charcuterie, said Amphitheater Commission Chair Dan Herkert. The amphitheater looks forward to welcoming back a few crowd favorites to the stage, and they encourage people to get tickets now so they can enjoy the event on Aug. 31, 2024.

“We’ve really been impressed by the growth in the past couple of years,” Herkert said. “It’s intimate seating around the stage as well as three hours of music. You’re getting a pretty good deal compared to anywhere else in the region for a night of great music.”

The evening will open with the Alton Jazz Confluence featuring select Alton and Godfrey student musicians. Herkert said they are “thrilled” to welcome these student musicians to the stage. He added that some of these young musicians might headline the event one day, and he looks forward to continuing the amphitheater’s relationship with the Alton Jazz Confluence.

Following the Alton Jazz Confluence, Left of West will take the stage for an “energetic and soulful” blend of funk, rock, jazz and blues music. Herkert said he expects Left of West to be “a great fit” for the festival.

“Jazz is such a broad range of music,” he noted. “We try every year to have different aspects of jazz on the stage, and we think this is another great group that’s going to bring a wide range of music to the stage.”

Herkert is especially excited for the festival’s headliner: Jim Manley, a trumpet player from St. Louis. He said Manley is a “well-known St. Louis fixture” who will bring a lot of energy during his hour-long set.

“But believe me, if Jim wants to play longer, I’m not going to throw him off the stage,” Herkert laughed. “As an amateur player myself, I wish I had half the talent or even a quarter of the talent that Jim has.”

While the musicians are the stars of the show, Herkert is also excited to share the wine selections and more with festival-goers. Brown Bag Bistro will provide charcuterie trays for purchase, and there will be several more vendors at the amphitheater throughout the night.

Tickets cost $100 for a four-top table, $50 for a two-top table and $10 for general admission. Herkert promises intimate seating close to the stage.

“It’s hard to find good jazz,” he added. “You really have to seek it out. And for me, it’s always nice to be at a smaller venue. Even though our amphitheater is rather large, we’ve taken it down so you do get that intimate feeling where you’re right up close with the musician.”

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online. For more information, visit the official Facebook event page or check out the amphitheater’s website at AltonRiverfrontAmphitheater.com.

