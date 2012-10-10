GODFREY – Hundreds of photos, which make up a newly commissioned visual tribute, will accompany the Alton Symphony Orchestra?s rendition of Ludwig Van Beethoven?s Symphony No. 3, “Eroica” or “The Heroic,” in honor of local heroes later this month.



In conjunction with the celebration of the 175th anniversary of Alton, the ASO, led by Leon Burke, and the Lewis and Clark Community Concert Choir, led by Susan Parton Stanard, will come together at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, to present a concert entitled “Heroes of Alton” in the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, located in the Hatheway Cultural Center.



During ASO?s performance of Beethoven?s Symphony No. 3, a video presentation, created by local editor Randy Lloyd, will pay tribute to the heroes and history of our area. Lloyd?s video was specially created to compliment the dynamic expression of Beethoven?s inner battle, clearly defined in this symphony.



“This symphony was composed and presented in Vienna at the same time as Lewis and Clark?s Corps of Discovery journey up the Missouri River so it is fitting that this ASO performance honors the great people and ideas of our Riverbend region,” Lloyd said.



Lloyd extensively researched and assembled the images with the assistance of Alton Museum of History and Art and many others.



“Randy?s visual tells a story as does Beethoven?s symphony,” Alton Symphony?s President Jerre Honke said. “Combining the two performances will be an outstanding event for our community by our community. We are grateful for the opportunity to celebrate Alton?s history and honor the heroes of the past and present.”

The first half of the concert, Alton Symphony and L&C?s Concert Choir will perform Ron Kean?s “American Mass” with solo contributions by soprano Jamie Mills and Stanard, a mezzo soprano. “American Mass” makes the connection between several cultures by combining Protestant American hymns with African-American spirituals and sections of the Latin mass ordinary.



“By combining hymn tunes and spirituals with sections of the mass, composer Ron Kean enables us to sing the history of the human spirit - the American spirit in song – „American Mass,?” Stanard said. “I first heard „American Mass? in the fall of 2007, two years after its publication. It grabbed my heart and has never let go. The Lewis and Clark Concert Choir first performed it in the spring of 2008 and it's been one of the most requested selections in our repertoire ever since.”



Tickets for “Heroes of Alton” are $10 for general public, $5 for senior citizens and no charge for L&C faculty and students and Alton High School students with a current I.D. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance at Halpin Music located at 2375 E. Homer Adams Parkway in Alton or Duke?s Bakery located at 819 Henry Street, also in Alton.



Refreshments from Gentelin?s will be available for sale in the lobby during the concert.



For more information, visit www.lc.edu/music or call the music office at (618) 468-4731.



Those wanting more information on the ASO can visit www.altonsymphony.org.





