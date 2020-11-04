ALTON –The Reverse Trunk or Treat event in Alton by the Liberty Bank Amphitheater this past Friday night was highly successful, Dorothy Hummel, executive director of the YWCA, said. The YWCA was one of the organizers of the event with the City of Alton, Alton Fire, and Police Departments, and East End Improvement Association also coordinated the Friday event.

With trick-or-treating unavailable to the community due to COVID-19, Hummel took the initiative to help keep the spirit of Halloween alive on Friday night with their trunk-or-treat event.

The event was set up so families could drive through the parking lot by the amphitheater where vendors set up cars and stalls to hand out candy. While everyone is meant to stay in their cars during the event it created an environment where everyone could still enjoy one of the best parts of Halloween, trick-or-treating.

The participants that rallied together showed a lot of love towards the community, it is not often you see people put this much effort into an event, but it was clear everyone was having fun.

Hummel had this to say in response to why the event was held, “I think it’s important that families have a little bit of normalcy during this COVID Pandemic. The Alton Halloween Parade has been a traditional and celebrated event that had to be canceled. Building on this fine tradition, the Reverse Trunk or Treat is designed to be fun, yet safe and socially distanced. Our many vendors and donors are working hard to deliver Halloween fun in a healthy environment.”

