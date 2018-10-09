Listen to the story

ALTON - Alton High School's girls tennis team beat Marquette 11-0 at Lewis and Clark Community College on Senior Night for both squads.

Alton's Hannah Macias, Maddie Saenz, Cali Giertz, Mackenzie Giertz, Val Walters and Ainsley Fortschneider were double winners for the Redbirds. Molly Gross, Lexi Mayfield, Josie Sands, Katie Manns, Paige Rockholm and Angelina Taul won doubles matches for Alton.

Alton head coach Jesse Macias said the Redbirds are 13-4-1 and play in Belleville East Sectional Friday.