ALTON - The cloudy weather couldn’t keep the crowd away from the Alton Amphitheater’s Fireworks on the Mississippi event on July 3, 2024.

As the event began, community members lined up for food trucks, listened to tunes by DJ Bright and played games. Fireworks will launch tonight at 9:30 p.m.

“It is arguably the greatest fireworks show on the Mississippi River,” said Amphitheater Commission Chair Dan Herkert. “I know I’m biased towards that, but we’re thrilled to be kind of leading it. There are a lot of businesses that have events that evening. We all work together to have a great night for the city across the board."

DJ Bright, a veteran, will play music from 5 p.m. until around 7:30 p.m., when the 399th Army Band from Ft. Leonard Wood takes the stage. The 399th Army Band played last year and was “a huge hit,” Herkert said. The 399th Army Band will play until the fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

There are several food trucks at the amphitheater, including Pig On A Wing, Heaterz Hot Chicken, Quick Bite Frozen Treats and Kona Ice. The Amphitheater Commission is also selling funnel cakes, and the City of Alton is providing concessions.

At the beginning of the night, people from around the city were there and looking forward to the fireworks. Melissa traveled all the way from Festus, Missouri, to attend the Alton event for the first time ever.

“It was a spur of the moment decision,” she said.

Another attendee, Valerie, watches the fireworks every year. As owner of Quick Bite Frozen Treats, she set up her chair around 3:45 p.m.

“It’s just a good environment,” she said. “The display of the fireworks and the food vendors, it’s just a good time.”

For more information about Alton’s Fireworks on the Mississippi celebration, visit the official webpage at AltonRiverfrontAmphitheater.com.

