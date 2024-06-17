Alton School District 11 Assistant Superintendent Elaine Kane is set to transition into her new role as superintendent for the district. Kane will assume her new position on July 1, 2024, following the retirement of the current Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner.

Kane expressed enthusiasm about the preparatory work done during the summer months, including maintenance and other activities to prepare the schools for the next academic year.

"I enjoy the prep work done during the summer months for maintenance and other ways for the next school year," Kane said.

In a recent discussion, Kane shared her support for the colorful lights initiative on the Clark Bridge, particularly the red lights tested for Alton's homecoming and graduation ceremonies.

"I am grateful for the colors initiative for the bridge," she said. "Our schools - Alton High and Marquette Catholic High - are key components of the community and I think it is a great idea."

Marquette Catholic High's designated color for the lights will be blue. Kane expressed her appreciation that the organizers are offering this project to both schools free of charge.

Additionally, Kane highlighted several upcoming projects for the district, including turf installations at the soccer, softball, and baseball fields, as well as various maintenance projects within school facilities.

Reflecting on her time working alongside Dr. Baumgartner, Kane noted she will miss their close collaboration but wished her well in retirement. "I will miss being side by side with Dr. Baumgartner after working with each other for so long," Kane said, extending her gratitude for Baumgartner's years of service to the district.

