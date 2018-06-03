COLLINSVILLE – For junior Alton High track sprinter Deonte McGoy, this year was a break-out track season.

At the Collinsville Invitational held May 5 at Kahok Stadium, McGoy finished second in the 100 meters with a time of :11.13 seconds, third in the 200 meters with a time of :22.82 seconds, and was the anchor of the 4x100 meter relay team that won the event with a time of :42.86 seconds as the Redbirds finished second in the meet with 62 points.

At the IHSA Class 3A sectional meet, held May 19 at Belleville West, both the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relay teams qualified for the state meet that was held at O'Brien Stadium, on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. The Redbird 4x100 team finished second with a time of 42.37 seconds, while the 4x200 team also finished second with a time of 1:29.66. Alton placed fourth in the meet with 52 points.

At the state meet, the Redbird team in the 4x100 relay of Demontra Wilson, Terrence Walker, Jaden Singleton and McGoy finished third in their heat with a time of 42.51 seconds, while the 4x200 relay team of Antonio Harrison, Wilson, Walker and McGoy finished fifth in their heat with a time of 1:29.97.

McGoy, a junior, credits his coaches for helping him become a better runner.

“I get better every week,” McGoy said, “and my coaches are a big help with that. At practice, we work a lot, every week. Every new week.”

McGoy does feel that he's starting to peak at the right time, and will work hard for the future to achieve his goals.

“I'm just ready to practice and get better,” McGoy said of his work toward next year.

And with a good, solid work ethic and the help of his coaches and teammates, you can expect Deonte McGoy to play a key part in Alton's success during the 2019 season.

