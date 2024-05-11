COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia College recently announced its dean's list for the Spring 2024 Semester (January-April 2024). To be named to the dean's list, a student must have completed 12 credit hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.

Among those named to the dean's list is Cierra Johnson of Alton, who attended St. Louis - MO.

Founded in 1851 in Columbia, Missouri, Columbia College has been helping students advance their lives through higher education for more than 170 years. As a private, nonprofit institution, the college takes pride in its small classes, experienced faculty and quality educational programs. With more than 20 locations across the country, about half of which are on military installations, students may enroll in Day, Evening or Online classes. Columbia College is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and has more than 97,000 alumni worldwide. For more information, visit ccis.edu.

