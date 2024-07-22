Mark Springman, affectionately known as "Cat Daddy," and his partner Judy Egelhoff celebrated nearly 38 years of Catdaddy's, a cherished bar in downtown Alton. Catdaddy's has officially been sold and the new ownership will take over soon with what is described as the same community approach.

The establishment has seen almost three generations of families walk through its doors, with many patrons returning to offer congratulations.

“It has been amazing. People I haven’t seen in ages are coming in from out of town for our two-day celebration,” Springman said.

Downtown Alton has always been a vibrant, walkable area, with numerous eateries and bars contributing to its appeal.

"Our competition is not each other; our competition is the couch," Springman explained, emphasizing the community spirit among local businesses. He and Judy highlighted the diverse food options and vibrant nightlife, mentioning spots like Mac’s, Cajun’s, Don and Penny’s, Morrison’s, and Bossanova.

Reflecting on the bar’s history, Springman shared, “It has been absolutely wonderful to see all the ex-employees and ex-customers. We have been through three generations of people. People met at my bar, got married, and it has been an incredible run.”

Over the years, he estimates that around 500 people have worked for him, many of whom have gone on to become professionals in various fields.

“It is just a great community. I’m happy to be part of it and not going anywhere. I will be still here,” he added.

The sense of community extends beyond Alton to neighboring areas like Godfrey and Wood River.

"We all pull together, especially during tough times like floods or fires," Springman said. He recalled the community’s resilience during past floods, noting, “People from Florida, Chicago, everywhere asked, ‘What can I do to help?’ Your fingers reach out to a lot of people you don't realize. I am so grateful for that.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Judy echoed this sentiment, saying, “Community means helping each other. During a flood, we take care of each other. If I need something, they help you, or if they need something, we help them.”

Springman recounted his journey to owning Catdaddy’s, which began when he returned from college and decided to buy a bar across the street from where he worked.

With some guidance from Fast Eddie Sholar, a local bar owner, he took over the Franklin House in 1979 and bought the Lower Deck in 1986 which became Catdaddy's. The nickname "Cat Daddy" originated from a janitor at Marquette High School who Springman said was known for his cool demeanor.

Judy has been a part of Catdaddy’s for 26 of its 37 years. “When I found out he had season tickets to the Cardinals, I decided I could stay for a while,” she said with a laugh.

Judy also appreciated the bar's welcoming atmosphere, especially for single women. “The best part about Catdaddy’s is it’s family. You can’t believe how many people have shown up just to be here for us,” she said about the weekend celebration.

Dan Herkert, a long-time patron, expressed his gratitude while Mark and Judy were being interviewed, stating, “You both mean the whole world to me.”

The mutual support among Alton’s bar owners also impressed Judy. “The bar owners in Alton and Godfrey are so supportive of one another,” she noted, recalling how she borrowed bartenders from Pete’s to help out during a busy time.

As Catdaddy's continues to thrive, Springman and Judy remain committed to supporting the community. Cat's devotion to the Boys and Girls Club in Alton will also likely continue.

“I will be around to support the new owners,” Springman affirmed. Judy said much of the traditions established at Cat's will be carried on by the new owners.

Catdaddy’s legacy of community, camaraderie, and continuity is set to endure. He said new blood brings fresh ideas while maintaining the spirit that has made it a beloved fixture in Alton for nearly four decades.

More like this: