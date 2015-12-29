EDWARDSVILLE– Alton freshman Carlos Anderson scored 13 of his career-high 15 points in the second half Monday as SIUE men's basketball nearly erased a 10-point halftime deficit before falling to Grand Canyon 86-75 at Vadalabene Center.

The loss drops SIUE to 3-9 overall. Grand Canyon, which has won five in a row, improved to 12-2.

The Lopes scored the final nine points of the game after SIUE had trimmed the Grand Canyon lead to 77-75 when C.J. Carr hit a pair of free throws with 1:48 to play. Joshua Braun buried his fifth three-pointer of the game to push the GCU lead to 80-75 with 1:22 left. SIUE missed three shots and turned the ball over twice in the game's final 1:05.

SIUE trailed 40-30 at halftime after shooting just 25 percent (8-32) during the first half. The Cougars got off to a fast start, racing to a 20-11 lead after a three-pointer from Burak Eslik with 11:22 to play before halftime. The Lopes proceeded on a 29-10 run to end the half with the 10-point advantage.

The Cougars responded by connecting on 14 of 28 shots in the second half. SIUE was 15 of 16 at the free throw line in the second half and 26-31 (83.9 percent) for the game.

"The guys responded (in the second half) and the biggest difference was making some shots, getting aggressive, and getting to the free throw line," SIUE Head Coach Jon Harris said. "The difference in the game was that our defense didn't pick up with our offense."

Following halftime, SIUE quickly trimmed the advantage and trailed just 43-40 with 14:53 to play in the game. GCU led 51-42 when Anderson reeled off SIUE's next 11 points. He was 4 for 4 from the field, including a three-pointer and 2 for 2 at the free throw line during the 3:01 stretch. He finished 6 for 13 overall and added four rebounds and three assists.

"Carlos was great and was aggressive attacking the rim, which is what we expect from him," Harris said. "Hopefully he gained a little confidence going into league play."

A three-pointer by Braun with 5:20 to play moved Grand Canyon in front 71-62 before the Cougars made their final push. SIUE went on a 13-6 run in a little more than three minutes to get the game to 77-75.

Eslik led SIUE with 17 points. He was just 3 of 8 from the field, but was 9 for 10 at the free throw line. Carr added 15 points, six rebounds and six assists.

GCU's Braun led all scorers with 21 points. He was 5 for 8 from three-point range. Grandy Glaze scored 17 points and grabbed a game-high seven rebounds. DeWayne Russell scored 11 points and dished out 10 assists.

SIUE begins Ohio Valley Conference play with a Thursday afternoon game at Jacksonville State. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m.

"The reality is that everyone is now 0-0," Harris said. "Defensively, we have to be better and limit our turnovers. We were right there tonight but didn't have enough to get ourselves over the hump."

