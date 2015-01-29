Alton junior LaJarvia Brown netted her 1,000th point of her career Thursday night on a layup with just seconds to go in a game against Incarnate Word at Alton High School.

Brown now stands at 1,001 after the two-pointer.

The Alton guard said it felt great to break the 1,000-point plateau.

"It has always been a goal for me since I started playing basketball in high school," she said. "I am more about team success, but I am glad I had the opportunity to reach that goal. It shows the importance of setting goals and reaching them. To reach it as a junior is good."

Incarnate Word won the game 70-22.

“It is a great accomplishment for LaJarvia to hit 1,000 points,” said Redbird coach Bob Rickman. “She works hard and it is wonderful to see her recognized for what she has done as a player in our program.”

As for the game itself, Rickman was philosophic about the loss. “You look at the scoreboard and people will think we had a bad game for us, why did we play them,” Rickman said. “I don't view it that way. It was a learning experience, you measure yourself and what you are doing facing challenges like this.

“It makes you see what playing at the highest level is like. I think our girls were able to learn something from this experience and it will carry us forward through the end of the year and where our program has to go heading into the off-season.”

Connecticut recruit Napheesa Collier led the Red Knights with 28 points, with Abby Hoff adding 18.

Alton fell to 5-18 on the season while IWA went to 15-2.

