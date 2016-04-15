ALTON - Alton’s LaJarvia Brown just keeps breaking records almost every time she performs in track and field.

Brown won three events Wednesday at the Tigers Relays at Edwardsville High School. She finished first in the long jump at 19 feet, 3 inches; the triple jump at 40-2 and the 300-meter hurdles in 43.76 seconds. The Tiger Relays’ long jump record of 18-11.5 that Brown smashed had been in place since 1989.

“When LaJarvia is in an event she concentrates and doesn’t let any other distractions bother her,” Mitchell said. “I think her performances in the long jump and triple jump and both hurdle events could be right at the tops in state so far this season.”

The Rebirds finished in sixth place as a team with 62 points. O’Fallon totaled 103.5 points to win the meet, followed by East St. Louis (99.25), Hazelwood Central (72.5), Cahokia (72.5) and Edwardsville (71). A total of 13 teams participated in the meet.

Today, the Alton girls perform in a meet at Jersey High School once again. With the weather warming up, Alton girls’ Coach Terry Mitchell said who knows what Brown will do on both the track and in the field events.

Other highlights for Alton in the Tiger Relays were: Chayvon Buckingham (37-11) and Jewell Wagner (37-7) in the shot put. Katie Mans cleared 5-0 in the high jump and Alexis James placed sixth with a career best 117-7 in the discus.

Alton’s 800-medley relay team (D. Lacey, R. Valyo, Kat. Mans and C. Hickman) was fourth in the meet with a time of 1:53.47. The 4 x 100 relay (D. Lacey, Tyr. Holloway, A. Green, L. Brown) was fourth with a time of 49.3. The 4 x 100 hurdles relay team was sixth (1:21.93).

