ATCHISON, Kan. - Benedictine College has recognized those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester, which ended May 9, 2023.

Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a perfect 4.0-grade point average through the spring term is named to the President's list. Full-time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.95 are named to the Dean's List. Of the 2,234 students on campus for the 2022-2023 academic year, 166 made the President's List and 698 made the Dean's List.

These students from Alton were recognized with academic honors from Benedictine College:

Faith Becker, Dean's List

Anna O'Connor, Dean's List

Thao-Vy Tran, Dean's List

