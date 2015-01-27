Alton’s band of brothers celebrated their final regular season hockey game in style on Senior Night with an 8-2 thumping of Belleville at East Alton Ice Arena.

“It was a really good game by our players,” Abram Henson said. “It was probably the best game we have played since Christmas break. We had a lot of good passing movement.”

Alton captain Kain Henson celebrated senior night in style, scoring three goals in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association. Jake Bohn had two goals; Alex Rubin, Jake Cunningham and Brendon Lowe each scored a goal.

Kain Henson could be the best player in the league right now, Abram Henson said, and had his usual strong effort.

“It’s always a good game for him.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The seniors and their parents were recognized on the ice before the game. Jordan Klope, a member who died a few years ago, was honored with the other seniors and his jersey hung high on Alton’s side in his memory. Jordan’s parents, Chris and Sonja Klope, stood with the other Alton High seniors and parents in the pre-game ceremonies.

“Jordan may not be physically here, but he will always be in our hearts,” the coach said.

Abram Henson described the boys as simply “a band of brothers.”

“They are more like brothers than friends,” he said. “They are a team on and off the ice. There is not one kid who doesn’t get along with another. I am only 24 and haven’t had a child yet, but these boys might as well be my children. They are an incredible group of boys.”

The AHS seniors recognized were Jake Cunningham, Ben Drake, Kain Henson, Mitch Klug, Brendan Lowe, Jordan Myer, Alex Rubin, Christian Shank and Tyler St. Peters. Jordan Klope was the 10th senior honored.

More like this: