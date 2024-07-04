ALTON — Despite a rainy start to the day, Alton's "Fireworks On The Mississippi" drew a large crowd for its Fourth of July celebration on Wednesday night, July 3, 2024.

Residents began gathering as early as 5 p.m. in various favorite spots around Downtown Alton to witness the beloved fireworks display.

Alton Mayor David Goins said the fireworks event is an annual long-standing tradition and “it is always an event that brings our community and families together.”

"It is just a wonderful experience celebrating the freedoms we have been blessed with,” he said. “We should never take our freedoms for granted and it just says more than a fireworks display but speaks to sacrifice and a commitment across the country to freedom.”

"It is arguably the greatest fireworks show on the Mississippi River," said Amphitheater Commission Chair Dan Herkert and Wednesday night's show once again seemed to emphasize that point.

The evening's festivities proceeded without interruption, providing a wonderful experience for all who attended and reinforcing the community spirit that Alton holds dear.

