ALTON - The Rockin’ With Robert Concert Series is set to begin at 2810 College Avenue in Alton.

The first concert is set for 7-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

This marks the 15th year of Rockin’ With Robert Concerts, a tribute to the late Robert Wadlow, the world’s tallest man of Alton.

Entertainment for the first Rockin’ With Robert Concert series event will be NGK Band.

Concerts this year are sponsored by BIO ID Clinic, State Farm-Scott Neudecker, Village Inn, J.E.M. Properties and Taqueria Maya.

The concerts will be canceled if it rains.

