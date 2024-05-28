Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ALTON - The Rockin’ With Robert Concert Series is set to begin at 2810 College Avenue in Alton.

The first concert is set for 7-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

Article continues after sponsor message

This marks the 15th year of Rockin’ With Robert Concerts, a tribute to the late Robert Wadlow, the world’s tallest man of Alton.

Entertainment for the first Rockin’ With Robert Concert series event will be NGK Band.

Concerts this year are sponsored by BIO ID Clinic, State Farm-Scott Neudecker, Village Inn, J.E.M. Properties and Taqueria Maya.

The concerts will be canceled if it rains.

More like this:

Jun 20, 2023 - Rockin' With Robert Concert Series 2023 Kicks Off With Alton High Jazz Combo

3 days ago - Edwardsville Municipal Band and Edwardsville Symphony Seasons Set to Begin

May 6, 2024 - Alton Little Theater Thrilled To Present Princesses & Company Cabaret Concert

Apr 27, 2024 - Over 440 Students Shine At Edwardsville's Tiger Town Orchestra Event

Apr 10, 2024 - Greenville University Choir Presents Spring Community Concert This Weekend

Related Video:

Rockin with Robert

 