(Alton, IL - June 17, 2011) Alton’s 14th annual All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show will be held on Sunday, June 26th. Browse hot rods and classic cars at this “Best of the Best” invitational auto show. The show will be located on 3rd, State and Belle Streets.

Registration is from 8am-Noon, and trophies will be given in thirty-six classes plus five specialty awards at 4pm. The fee is $15 to enter the judging or just $10 to display your wheels! Dash plaques & goodie bags are given to the first 100 entries.

The Alton Marketplace Association organizes this Alton tradition along with Time Machines Unlimited Car Club. Come out for the cars and stay for the music, 50-50 drawing, vendor displays, merchant sidewalk sale and food. For more info, please contact Jamey Griffin at: 618-792-8901 or visit www.AltonMarketplace.com.

