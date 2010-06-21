Alton's 13th Annual All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show - Sunday, June 27th Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Alton’s 13th annual All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show will be held on Sunday, June 27th. Browse hot rods and classic cars at this “Best of the Best” invitational auto show. Registration is from 8am-Noon, and trophies will be given in thirty-six classes plus five specialty awards at 4pm. As in 2009, the show will be located on 3rd Street between State St. & Piasa St. The fee is $15 to enter the judging or just $10 to display your wheels! Dash plaques & goodie bags are given to the first 100 entries. The Alton Marketplace Association organizes this Alton tradition along with Time Machines Unlimited Car Club. For more info, please contact Jamey Griffin at: 618-792-8901 or visit www.AltonMarketplace.com. Article continues after sponsor message While you’re here, also visit the Antique & Classic Boat Festival at the Alton Marina – on Sat, June 26th & Sun, 27th. Stroll around the grounds of the Alton Marina in Riverfront Park to see many antique and classic boats dockside at the marina or along the bay. Spend some time stepping on board some of the classics or getting an up close look at their beauty. Enjoy the views of the Clark Bridge, Riverfront Park and indulge in free hot dogs and hamburgers. Admission is free for both events. For more info please contact Marty Haugh at 314-494-0033 or visit www.missvalleyacbs.org More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip