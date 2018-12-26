BRIGHTON - Altonized Community Federal Credit Union presented more than $500 recently to the Southwestern High School football and soccer programs as part of the 2018 Piasa Pride Sports Program.

“The Credit Union is proud to support these young athletes with this program and we look forward to more great seasons in the future,” Jennifer Spangler, Credit Union President said.

Altonized Community Federal Credit Union has been sponsoring the varsity athletics by providing donations based on points scored during home games.

