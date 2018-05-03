ALTON - The Altonized Community Federal Credit Union has installed a new ATM at the Riverbender.com building.

Jennifer Spangler, President of Altonized Community Federal Credit Union, said with an ATM in front of the building and one in their lobby the addition of this third machine will be excellent for their members and is operational as of Thursday afternoon.

“We did a survey asking our members where they would like an additional ATM and a lot of them said in the downtown area,” Spangler said. “We wanted to give our members what they’re asking for and it’s a good opportunity for us to join forces with Riverbender.”

The ATM will be on the front of the Riverbender.com building on 200 West Third Street in Alton.

John Hentrich, the owner of Riverbender.com, said he’s excited about the partnership with Altonized Community FCU, adding that it’s a great opportunity to replace the ATM on the front of the building which has become inoperable over the last couple of years.

Altonized Community Federal Credit Union has been serving members for 79 years, is a full-service financial institution and has membership open to anyone living and working in Madison or Macoupin Counties, Spangler added.

For more information on Altonized Community Federal Credit Union call 618-466-3884 or visit www.altonizedfcu.org.

