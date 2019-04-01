ALTON - The Alton Community Relations Commission is pleased to announce the third annual Altonian of the Year Awards.

The Altonian of the Year Awards recognize outstanding dedication and contribution to the Alton community while demonstrating exemplary civic pride and a commitment to social justice.

Nominations for the Altonian of the Year Awards were made in four categories: Citizen of the Year (18 years old and up); Youth of the Year (under 18 years old); Business of the Year, and Public Servant of the Year. The Commission would like to thank the Alton community for submitting many deserving nominations.

The 2018 Altonians of the Year awardees are:

Joanne Adams – Citizen of the Year for her tirelessly volunteer work with the SAK (Serving Area Kids) program which provides meals to kids in the Alton community during the summer months when many youth are faced with a food deficit. Ms. Adams takes on the responsibility of securing funding and distribution sites, as well as recruiting volunteers to serve the sack lunches to youth.

Deija Carter – Youth of the Year (tie) for demonstrates positive leadership skills and a positive attitude through her service on many community projects including the Mark Twain Thanksgiving Dinner, a Christmas donation project, and a Christmas dinner project. As a volunteer for the Alton Juneteenth event in Killion Park, Ms. Carter quickly rose to lead all volunteers with their tasks and responsibilities. She is a vital member of the Girls’ Varsity Basketball Team at Alton High School where she was selected as Student Athlete of the Month for her strong character and sportsmanship.

Donovan Porter – Youth of the Year (tie) for exercising positive leadership among his peers, through both words and actions. He is encouraging and challenging to his teammates, as well as being an example of hard work and effort, on the Alton High School Football Team where he has earned All-State honors. He is a member of the National Honor Society with a 3.9 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. Mr. Porter’s community service includes volunteering at his church, in elementary schools by reading with young children, and with painting to prepare the new Alton Boys and Girls Club.

Derrick Richardson- Public Servant of the Year is a Captain on the Alton Fire Department who demonstrates an on-going commitment to giving back to his community. He is very compassionate when it comes to addressing food shortages and caring for animals in our community. During the 2018 holiday season he initiated a community partnership to pair sheltered animals with seniors that might be in need of companionship. Included in his other community projects during the past year was reaching out to the Argosy Casino to obtained needed donations for the Oasis Women’s Shelter. Captain Richardson serves on the Board of the Crisis Food Center, as well as Midwest Credit Union.

Alton Memorial Hospital – Business of the Year for demonstrating an on-going commitment to the health and well-being of the Alton community through their many free educational programs and continued donations to the various organizations throughout our community, including the Mary Alice McCarthy Fund and the Book Brigade which donated over 1,000 books to West Elementary School in 2018.

The 2018 Altonians of the Year will be recognized by Mayor Walker at the City Council meeting on Wednesday, April 10, at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers on the first floor of City Hall located at 101 E. 3rd St.

