The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club (AGRC) will help brighten the Christmas season in the River Bend with its 2nd Annual Community Christmas Concert on Sunday, December 15 at 3:00 p.m. at the Ann Whitney Olin Theater in Hatheway Hall at Lewis and Clark Community College.

An impressive list of local choirs will perform. The vocal groups scheduled to perform are the Great Rivers Choral Society, the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George from Saint Anthony's Health Center, the Alton High School Concert Choir, the Greater St. James Baptist Church Choir, and a quartet of talented Rotarians. The concert will conclude with an audience sing-along featuring the assembled choirs accompanied by pianist Charlie Brockus.

N. Gail Weinrich, president of the AGRC, says the club is excited about the concert. “Rotary has a long history of bringing the community together, and we are grateful to the groups that have enthusiastically agreed to be a part of the concert to support the Rotary scholarship fund.”

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the AGRC's scholarship fund. Each month during the school year the club honors two students from Alton High School, Marquette Catholic High School, and Mississippi Valley Christian as students of the month. For the past 16 years, the AGRC has awarded a college scholarship at the end of the school year to one of the student of the month qualifiers. The current scholarship award is $5,000.

Tickets for the AGRC Community Christmas Concert, which are $10 each, are available from Rotary members and the four area Liberty Bank branches, Norton-Rain Insurance, Scheffel and Company, and Karen Wilson State Farm Insurance and will be available at the door.

The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club dates to 1921 and has served the community continuously since then. In addition to the scholarship program, the AGRC supports education by providing dictionaries to all area 4th graders each year. Other AGRC projects of note include statues at Lincoln-Douglas Sqaure, the Wadlow Statue in Upper Alton, various fountains, a Habitat for Humanity house, the greenhouse at the Community Support Garden, and most recently the steamboat mural in downtown Alton.

