Members of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club went to work on the ‘Welcome to Historic Alton’ sign on the McAdams Highway on Saturday, November 2nd, clearing, cutting scraping, mulching and planting flowers to help beautify the entrance into Alton.

Several tons of mulch and weed barriers were provided by the Alton Park & Recreation Department. Flowers were donated by White's Greenhouses in Godfrey with all labor by Alton-Godfrey Rotarians.

The Alton- Godfrey Rotary Club has a long tradition of improving the local community dating back to the club's inception in 1921. Noteworthy projects include the Steamboat Mural at Broadway and Landmarks in Alton, the Rotary Centennial Fountain at State House Circle, the statues at Lincoln-Douglas Square, the statue of Robert Wadlow and the Wadlow chair on the SIU Dental school campus, a Habitat for Humanity House, as well as numerous fountains around the community.

For the past 15 years the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club has honored local high school students with its Student of the Month program and awarding a four-year college scholarship each year.

Upcoming projects for the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club include the 2nd Annual Community Christmas Concert at Hatheway Hall on the campus of Lewis and Clark Community College at 3:00 p.m. on December 15, staffing a night at Rock Spring Park for Christmas Wonderland, bell ringing for the Alton Salvation Army, and annual Rotary Chili Chowdown in March.

More information about the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club is available on-line at www.altongodfreyrotary.org.

