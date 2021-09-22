ALTON - The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club marked its 100th anniversary on September 16, 2021.

The Rotary Club of Alton Godfrey met on September 16, 2021, to celebrate 100 years of service. The first meeting of the club was February 19, 1921, with Alton Superintendent of Schools, William C. Reavis serving as the first president of the club.

The above photo was taken of the past club presidents attending the celebration.

Over the years, the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club has made a remarkable difference in the region with endless amounts of community service projects. The Alton-Godfrey Rotary is fortunate to have Steve Schwartz as the president as it marks its 100th anniversary. Schwartz is a retired banker and has been highly active over the years in community activities. Antoine Williams is the vice president and Larry Thompson, John Keller, and Myles Yanta joined the board of directors at a late June meeting.

Two Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club members, Zeke Jabusch and Schwartz, were awarded Paul Harris Fellows in recognition of their service to the club and community. Past District Governor Larry Thompson awarded a Paul Harris Fellow posthumously to William C. Reavis, the club’s first president.

Article continues after sponsor message

Schwartz said he is extremely honored to be the current president as the local Rotary Club marks its 100th year in existence. He said he was also very thankful for the recognition with Jabusch as a Paul Harris Fellow honor.

Schwartz reflected on some of the big projects of the group from the Lincoln-Douglas Square Statue and Wadlow Statue to the mural on the old Germania facility and fountains at the area of the Wadlow Statue. Every year, Rotary presents college scholarships to students. One of the big occasions coordinated each year by the Rotary Club is the annual Christmas tree and lights in Lincoln-Douglas Square. The other service projects and donations that have been done by the group have been constant over the 100 years.

Jamie Press and Kerry Miller were inducted as new members of the 100-year-old Rotary Club of Alton Godfrey at the 100th-anniversary celebration.

During the recent anniversary program, Sam Stemm introduced Bill Reavis (portrayed by John Meehan) and Jack Fisher (portrayed by Kerry Milller) District Governor in 1921 from Rock Island. They reflected on the times at the club’s organization and the early organization of Rotary.

Things are going very well," Schwartz said as the group enters its 100th year. "We have some great things ahead. We are excited about what is ahead."

More like this: