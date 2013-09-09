LORI QUALLS and RICHARD ROBERTS of Alton High School were honored by the Alton/ Godfrey Rotary Club as STUDENTS OF THE MONTH for SEPTEMBER at the Club’s regular meeting at the Banquet Center on September 9th.

The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to honor the accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be seniors at Alton, Marquette Catholic, or Mississippi Valley Christian High Schools and are chosen on the basis of outstanding scholarship and participation in school and/or community service activities.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $5000 Scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 17th year of the program and 291 students have been recipients of this honor since the program was initiated.

TORI QUALLS is the daughter of Larry and Tina Qualls of Alton. She presently ranks at the top of her class and is a member of the National Honor Society of which she serves as Treasurer. She has been a member of the Student Council for four years and has been selected to membership and serves as President of Mu Alpha Theta[a Mathematics Honor Societ}.

Qualls has been a member of a number of student organizations that include the Biology, Physics, Architectural Drafting, and French Clubs. She has been a member of the school’s Math team and has competed in competitive gymnastics since the fourth grade. She was the recipient of the Yale Book Award presented to a student of outstanding character and intellectual promise and was also selected to an award recognizing the top French III student.

She has been extremely active in community and volunteer activities through school and her church. She has been a volunteer for the Bucket Brigade, Student Pride and worked on the Spring Fling for Special Needs students. Much of her volunteer work has centered through programs sponsored by the Calvary Baptist Youth group. With the latter group she spent several weeks in Jamaica on a special mission trip. After graduating from Alton High she plans to attend Vanderbilt University and major in engineering.

Richard Roberts is the son of Mike and Lisa Roberts of Alton. At present he ranks second in his class and is a member of the National Honor Society. He has been a member of the Student Council for four years and has been very active in school clubs and organizations. He is a member of the Physics, German, and Interact clubs. He too was selected to membership in Mu Alpha Theta and was a candidate for King at the annual school prom.

Roberts has been a member of the Redbird swimming team for four years, was selected as the team’s MVP in 2013 and chosen as the Scholar Athlete for that sport. Last year he served on the first qualifying relay team from Alton High to the state finals. He is also certified as a Deep Water scuba diver.

He has been extremely active in school volunteer activities such as the Toys for Tots program, Relay for Life, the Salvation Army Christmas bell ringing, breast cancer trivia nights, and swim–a-thon for Community Christmas and the Food Pantry.

Roberts was a recipient of the Cornell University Book Award but was most proud of having his Essay entitled “A Monumental Difference” selected for first place in an essay contest sponsored by SIUE as part of the Martin Luther King celebration. After graduating Roberts plans to enroll in college and major in engineering. Columbia, Cornell and Washington Universities are high on his list.

Gail Weinrich, President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

