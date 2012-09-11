Rachel Bear and Michael Sievers, seniors at Alton High School were honored by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club as Students of the Month for September at the Club's regular meeting at the Banquet Center on September 10th.

The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to recognize the accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be a senior and nominated on the basis of outstanding scholarship, participation in school and/or community service activities.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a rotary club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $5,000 scholarship which will be presented to one of the eighteen students honored as "Student of the Month" during the school year. This is the 16th year of the program and 271 students from the three area high schools have been recipients of this honor.

Rachel Bear is the daughter of Phillip and Marietta Bear of Godfrey. She is a regular on the school's High Honor Roll and is a member of the National Honor Society and serves as Secretary of that organization. For the past three years, she has received a Congressional Letter of Academic Recognition for her Scholastic achievements. She has also been a participant in the Saturday Scholars Program.

Bear has been very active in many school activities. She has been a participant in solo and ensemble competition in IHSA District and State competition. She has been a harpist with the Alton High Symphony Orchestra and has attended Summer Music Camps at the University of Illinois for the past three years. Because of her talent and skill she is in demand as a harpist at weddings and a variety of music events. She has been a member of the Student Council, Mu Alpha Theta, the Physics and Social Studies Cubs and served as President of her class as a sophomore. She also participates in WYSE competition.

Rachel has been very active as a member of the Evangelical United Church of Christ serving as a Sunday and Vacation Bible School teacher. After high school she plans to attend college and study medicine either through Biomedical Engineering or Pharmacy.

Michael Sievers is the son of John and Carol Sievers of Godfrey. Sievers has consistently earned a place on the school's High Honor roll, ranks at the top of his class, and is a member of the National Honor Society. He has been a key member of the Redbird Scholar Bow team serving as team captain during the past year.

He has been a member of the Student Council, and a member of a number of student organizations that include the Computer, Botany, German, Chess, and Robotics Clubs. He has served as an officer of several of those organizations. He has been a member of the Redbird football team and has earned the distinction of being selected as a Scholar Athlete. He was also a member of the school's Robotics team that was selected as the top Rookie Team in its first year of Robotics competition.

For the past three years he has served as an umpire for the summer baseball program sponsored by the Godfrey Park & Recreation Department. He has also been active in the Youth Group of the Calvary Baptist Church.

Sievers plans to attend the University of Oklahoma majoring in Petroleum Engineering and Geology.

Dr. Robert H, President of the Rotary Club, presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

For more information contact:

Dr. Thomas Juravich

ALTON/GODFREY ROTARY CLUB

618-467-0605

For interviews:

Rachel Bear

618-791-1680

Michael Sievers

618-466-2498

