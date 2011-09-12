Eric’el Johnson and Connor Henderson, seniors at Alton High School were honored by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club as Students of the Month for September at the Club’s regular meeting at the Banquet Center on September 12th.

The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to recognize the accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be a senior and nominated on the basis of outstanding scholarship, participation in school and/or community service activities.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $5000 scholarship which will be presented to one of the eighteen students honored as a “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 15th year of the program and 253 students from the three area high schools have been recipients of this honor.

Eric’el Johnson is the daughter of Eric Johnson and Heather Campbell-Johnson of Alton. She is a member of the National Honor Society and ranks in the upper five percent of her class. She is presently serving as Treasurer of the National Honor Society and has been a regular on the school’s high honor roll. She was selected as a Junior Marshall and was the recipient of the Yale Book Club and Young Achievers Awards.

She has been active in student organizations as a member of the Student Council, Chess, Math, and Spanish clubs. She has been a participant in the Upward Bound and the Minority Excellence programs serving as vice president of the latter group. She has been a participant in the Power of Peers and Teen Summit programs. She has also been a member of the Redbird girls soccer team.

Johnson has been very active in her church and works part time at the Hayner Library. After high school she plans to attend college and study mathematics and engineering. . Her ultimate goal is to be a college mathematics professor.

Connor Henderson is the son of Lora Meckles and Douglas Henderson of Godfrey. Henderson presently ranks first in his class. He has been particularly active in school science and music activities. He has earned awards at the Illinois Junior Academy of Science and has earned Gold Medals in state competition. He has also participated in the Illinois Summer Youth Music program at the University of Illinois for the past three summers and earned a Musical Achievement Scholarship from the music faculty at the University.

Henderson has been a member in all of the Choirs at Alton high and serves as Choir president. He was selected to participate in the All-District/All State Honors Choirs. He has been active in the Conservatory of Music and most of the school productions and musicals during the past two years and was inducted into Thespian Group 126.

He is presently serving as President of the National Honor Society. He has been a participant in the Saturday Scholars program and been an active member of the Mathematics team and the Biology club. He earned a letter as a member of the Redbird cross country team and was a district finalist in the Poetry Out Loud contest.

He has been an active member of the Encounter Youth Ministry that tours the country performing community service and is an active participant in all of the service activities performed by the National Honor Society. Henderson plans to attend college outside of the Midwest and hopes to pursue a double major in physics and vocal performance.

Mike Tillman, President of the Rotary Club, presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

