Corbin Newquist of Alton High School, and Steve Ditman of Marquette Catholic High School were honored as Students of the Month for October by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the Club’s regular meeting at the Banquet Center on October 11.

The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to recognize the accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be a senior and are nominated on the basis of outstanding scholarship, participation in school activities, and/or community service activities.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $5000 scholarship which will be presented to one of the eighteen students honored as a “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 14th year of the program and 237 students from the three area high schools have been recipients of this honor.

Corbin Newquist is the son of Lawrence Newquist and Jody Schulmeister of Godfrey. He is a member of the National Honor Society and has been a regular on the school’s high honor roll at Alton High. An active student leader, Newquist has been a member of the Student Council and Interact Club throughout his four years at Alton High School. He is presently serving as Vice President of the Senior Class and served as class Treasurer during his junior year.

He has been actively involved in a number of student organizations that include the Mu Alpha Theta national mathematics honor society, the Social Justice and Spanish clubs and Student Pride. Newquist has also been actively involved in the school’s athletic program presently serving as Captain of the Redbird football squad. He has also been active in the basketball and tennis programs being selected to the All-Southwestern Conference tennis team during his junior year. He received Scholar Athlete Awards in football, basketball, and tennis.

When not competing on the athletic field Newquist has been a member of the school’s WYSE team which finished first in engineering competition. He also participated in the Trebuchet contest on the school team that placed fourth out of 60 teams competing at Lewis &Clark Community College.

In his spare time Corbin has been an active participant in a number of community service activities including the Bucket Brigade, food drives for the needy at Thanksgiving, Christmas toy collector, and serving as a tutor for middle school students at Lead the Way church. His ultimate goal is to attend college, travel, and return to the Alton area and start a business. He is undecided on a college at this time.

Steve Ditman is the son of Stephen and Sandy Ditman of Godfrey. He is currently serving as President of the Student Council and Co-President of the National Honor Society at Marquette where he has maintained a 4.0 grade point average.

Steve is on the Youth Advisory Board for the Regional Commerce and Growth Association and was a Medallion winner for the Piasa Leaders of Tomorrow program. He is Co-Editor of the Marquette Chronicle, has been a key member of the school’s Scholar Bowl team and has been involved with the Wyse program and school competition. He also serves as a Student Ambassador at Marquette.

Ditman has been a member of the school’s golf team, and has received the Presidential Service Award for the past three years in recognition for the number of community service hours he has performed.

In his spare time he plays golf, enjoys movies, and helps coach his little sister’s basketball team. Ditman plans to pursue a degree in business and is evaluating several college opportunities.

Roland Hansen, President of the Rotary Club, presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

