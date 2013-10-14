Amber Ingram of Alton High School and Chris Hornsey of Marquette Catholic High School were honored as Students of the Month for October by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the Club’s regular meeting on October 14th at the Banquet Center.

The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to honor the accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be seniors at Alton, Marquette Catholic, or Mississippi Valley Christian High Schools and are chosen on the basis of outstanding scholarship and participation in school and/or community service activities.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $5000 Scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 17th year of the program and 293 students have been recipients of this honor since the program was initiated.

Amber Ingram is the daughter of the late Larounda Ingram . Her father is Wayman Ingram of Alton. Ingram ranks in the upper five percent of her class, has been a participant in the Upward Bound and Minority Excellence programs, and has also participated in the special summer Upward Bound programs since enrolling at Alton High. She has been a member of the Student Council for three years and is a member of the Power of Peers, Mu Alpha Theta and the Art Club.

Ingram was a member of the track team during her first two years and has been a regular on the Redbird basketball squad. She is very devoted to her church and the many community service activities sponsored by student organizations she is a part of and the special programs sponsored by her Church. She has been particularly focused on her church’s nursing home ministry.

Ingram hopes to become a physician and will enroll at Washington University next fall majoring in Pre-Medicine.

Article continues after sponsor message

Chris Hornsey is the son of Fred and Sheila Hornsey of Alton. He is a member of the National Honor Society and is on the school’s high honor roll. He is a regular in Advanced Placement courses where he scores at the top level.

Hornsey is currently serving as President of the Student Council of which he has been a member since he enrolled at Marquette. He was elected as Junior Class president . He serves on the Executive Board of the Campus Ministry and was the winner of the Campus Ministry’s “Timothy Trophy” last year. He has been a member of the school’s Scholar Bowl team since his freshman year . He is also a member of the drama club and has been on the baseball team for four years .

One of his greatest achievements was earning the distinction of becoming an Eagle Scout and worked on the special service corps at the National Scout Jamboree. His participation in service activities in school and the community earned him a Presidential Volunteer Service Award. Upon graduation Hornsey plans to enroll at Truman State University and major in Political Science.

Gail Weinrich, President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.





For More Information Contact:

Dr. Thomas Juravich

Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club

467-0605

tjurav@charter.net





For Interviews:

Amber Ingram: 917-0497

Chris Hornsey: 462-4015

More like this: