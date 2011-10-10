SHIANNE COURTNEY of Alton High School and JONATHAN H. BUNDY of Marquette Catholic High School were honored by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club as Students of the Month for October at the Banquet Center on October 10th.

The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to recognize the accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be a senior and nominated on the basis of outstanding scholarship, participation in school and/or community service activities.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $5000 scholarship which will be presented to one of the eighteen students honored as a “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 15th year of the program and 2,555 students from the three area high schools have been recipients of this honor.

Shianne Courtney is the daughter of Crystal Courtney of Alton. She has been a leading student in the school’s Junior ROTC program and was selected as Commander of the Sabre Team and Operations Squadron. She also has earned a number of awards and citations in the program. Some of these awards included the Leadership Ribbon, and Promotion for Exceptional Performance.

She has been a member of the Student Council, Redbird Nest, and the Botany Club. It has been her commitment and dedication to community service activities which has earned her special recognition. She has participated in all community ceremonies involving the JROTC. She has served as a volunteer at the summer Serbian American Festival in West Virginia, participated in community food drives, and clean up campaigns.

Article continues after sponsor message

Courtney has already signed up with the United States Air Force and will leave for active duty after graduation from Alton High. She will be training for a position as a meteorologist in the Air Force and hopes to earn a college degree while in the Air Force.

Jonathan Bundy is the son of Kerry and Victoria Bundy of Granite City. He ranks at the top of his class and has consistently earned a place on the high honor roll. He was a recipient of a Medallion Award from the Piasa Area Leaders of Tomorrow and has earned numerous awards in regional and state competition in the Worldwide Youth Science and Engineering Program.

Bundy has been a member of the Marquette Scholar Bowl and trap shooting teams. He is a member of the Student Council, Ambassadors Club, Campus Ministry, and serves on the Executive Board of the Peer Leadership program. He served as Vice President of the junior class and has received the Presidents Volunteer Service award during the past three years. He has been an active volunteer at his church and in a variety of community activities and events.

Bundy plans to major in Pre-Medicine but has not selected a college although Washington University, St. Louis U. and the University of Illinois are high on his list.

Mike Tillman, President of the Rotary Club, presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.





More like this: