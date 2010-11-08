Phillip Anderson of Alton High School, and Kathryn Randolph of Marquette Catholic High School were honored as Students of the Month for Phillip Anderson of Alton High School, and Kathryn Randolph of Marquette Catholic High School November by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the Club’s regular meeting at the Banquet Center on November 8th .

The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to recognize the accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be a senior and are nominated on the basis of outstanding scholarship, participation in school activities, and/or community service activities.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $5000 scholarship which will be presented to one of the eighteen students honored as a “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 14th year of the program and 239 students from the three area high schools have been recipients of this honor.

Phillip Anderson is the son of Timothy and Diane Anderson of Godfrey. He has been actively involved in Alton High’s Air force Junior ROTC program achieving the rank of Cadet Major this year. He has been a member of the Drill, Rifle, and Sabre teams of the ROTC.

Last year he received the coveted Military Officer’s Association Award for his performance as a cadet. He was also honored as a Team and Flight Commander.

Anderson is a member of the Order of the Arrow of the Alton Boys Scout Troop 72 and has earned the honor of an Eagle Scout. He has been active in the Church of the Latter Day Saints and plans on going on a two year mission trip as a Latter Day Saints Missionary after enrolling in college.

His future plans also include enrollment at SIUE where he hopes to continue in the college ROTC program .He would like to serve as an officer in the Army Rangers after graduating from college

Kathryn Randolph is the daughter of John and Donna Randolph of St. Louis. She has been a member of the Student Council at Marquette for two years and has been a regular on the school’s honor roll. She has served as a Student Ambassador for four years.

She has been a member of the Explorer girl’s tennis team for four years and was a member of the Homecoming Court this fall. Her community service activities are highlighted by her work with the Challenger summer baseball program designed to help handicapped children play baseball.

After graduating Randolph plans to pursue studies in Elementary Education at Lewis & Clark Community College.

Roland Hansen, President of the Rotary Club, presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

