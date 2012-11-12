Listen to the story

SHAUN HOGAN OF Alton High School and JACK MILLER of Marquette Catholic High School

were honored by the Alton/Godfrey Club as STUDENTS OF THE MONTH for NOVEMBER at the

Club’s regular meeting at the Banquet Center on November 12th.

The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to honor the

accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be seniors at Alton, Marquette

Catholic, or Mississippi Valley Christian High Schools and are chosen on the basis of outstanding

scholarship and participation in school and/or community service activities.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary

Cub meeting and are eligible to compete for a $5000 Scholarship which will be presented to one

of the students honored as a “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 16th year

of the program and 275 students have been recipients of the honor.

Shaun Hogan is the son of Francis and Mary Hogan of Alton. He is a member of the

National Honor Society and serves as Treasurer of the organization. He ranks fourth in his class

and is a participant in the Saturday Scholar’s program as well as serving as team captain of the

school’s varsity Scholar Bowl team. His academic achievements earned him the honor of serving

as a Junior Marshall at graduation ceremonies. He has also been key member of the First

Robotics team that participated in the annual Trebuchet Contest.

Hogan has been an active member of the Student Council. He is a member of many

student organizations that include the German Club, the Redbird Nest, the Math League, WYSE,

and Mu Alpha Theta[Honorary Math Society]. He has been an active participant in the Coop radio

broadcasting program offered through Lewis & Clark Community College.

Community service activities include active membership in the Sierra Club, participation

in Red Cross Blood Drives, the Bucket Brigade, and Salvation Army volunteer activities.

After graduating Shaun would like to attend Princeton University and major in

Engineering. He is particularly interested in working in engineering that addresses environmental

problems.

Jack Miller is the son of Patrick and Meg Miller of Alton. He has consistently earned a

place on the school’s high honor Roll and is a member of the National Society serving as Sgt. of

Arms of that organization. He also serves as Vice President of the Student Council,

Miller has been a member of the Explorer basketball, baseball, and football teams for

four years and is presently serving as Captain of the Football team. He is a member of the

school’s WYSE team and s a member of the Campus Ministry. He was recently selected as

Homecoming King for 2012.

Miller ‘s volunteer activities include work at St. Anthony’s Hospital, the Nature Institute,

Riverbend Headstart, the Boys and Girls Club, and the Arms of Love. He has consistently served

as a mentor at youth Sports Camps sponsored by Marquette.

Upon graduating Miller plans to attend either Notre Dame or the University of Missouri

majoring in Pre-Med.

Dr. Robert Hamilton. President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club presented each of the

students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

