Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club Honors November Students of the Month
SHAUN HOGAN OF Alton High School and JACK MILLER of Marquette Catholic High School
were honored by the Alton/Godfrey Club as STUDENTS OF THE MONTH for NOVEMBER at the
Club’s regular meeting at the Banquet Center on November 12th.
The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to honor the
accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be seniors at Alton, Marquette
Catholic, or Mississippi Valley Christian High Schools and are chosen on the basis of outstanding
scholarship and participation in school and/or community service activities.
Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary
Cub meeting and are eligible to compete for a $5000 Scholarship which will be presented to one
of the students honored as a “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 16th year
of the program and 275 students have been recipients of the honor.
Shaun Hogan is the son of Francis and Mary Hogan of Alton. He is a member of the
National Honor Society and serves as Treasurer of the organization. He ranks fourth in his class
and is a participant in the Saturday Scholar’s program as well as serving as team captain of the
school’s varsity Scholar Bowl team. His academic achievements earned him the honor of serving
as a Junior Marshall at graduation ceremonies. He has also been key member of the First
Robotics team that participated in the annual Trebuchet Contest.
Hogan has been an active member of the Student Council. He is a member of many
student organizations that include the German Club, the Redbird Nest, the Math League, WYSE,
and Mu Alpha Theta[Honorary Math Society]. He has been an active participant in the Coop radio
broadcasting program offered through Lewis & Clark Community College.
Community service activities include active membership in the Sierra Club, participation
in Red Cross Blood Drives, the Bucket Brigade, and Salvation Army volunteer activities.
After graduating Shaun would like to attend Princeton University and major in
Engineering. He is particularly interested in working in engineering that addresses environmental
problems.
Jack Miller is the son of Patrick and Meg Miller of Alton. He has consistently earned a
place on the school’s high honor Roll and is a member of the National Society serving as Sgt. of
Arms of that organization. He also serves as Vice President of the Student Council,
Miller has been a member of the Explorer basketball, baseball, and football teams for
four years and is presently serving as Captain of the Football team. He is a member of the
school’s WYSE team and s a member of the Campus Ministry. He was recently selected as
Homecoming King for 2012.
Miller ‘s volunteer activities include work at St. Anthony’s Hospital, the Nature Institute,
Riverbend Headstart, the Boys and Girls Club, and the Arms of Love. He has consistently served
as a mentor at youth Sports Camps sponsored by Marquette.
Upon graduating Miller plans to attend either Notre Dame or the University of Missouri
majoring in Pre-Med.
Dr. Robert Hamilton. President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club presented each of the
students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.
FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT
Dr. Thomas Juravich
Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club
467-0605
tjurav@charter.net
FOR INTERVIEWS
Shaun Hogan - 462-5246
Jack Miller - 465-4919
