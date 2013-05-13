KELSEY CUNNINGHAM and CODY PECKHAM of Alton high School were honored by the Alton/Godfrey Club as STUDENTS OF THE MONTH for MAY at the Club’s regular meeting at the Meeting Center at the Alton Sports Tap on May 13th.

The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to honor the accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be seniors at Alton, Marquette Catholic, or Mississippi Valley Christian High Schools and are chosen on the basis of outstanding scholarship and participation in school and community service activities.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Cub meeting and are eligible to compete for a $5000 Scholarship which will be presented to one of the students honored as a “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 16th year of the program and 285 students have been recipients of the honor.

Kelsey Cunningham is the daughter of Charles and Sabrina Cunningham of Alton. She is an Illinois State Scholar and a Silver Medallion Award recipient. She has been a recipient of a Congressional Level of Achievement for four years, was selected as a Scholar Athlete for two years, and was recognized by the Alton Athletic Association as Scholar Athlete of the Month.

Cunningham has been a member of the Student Council serving as committee chair for a number of student projects. She has been very active in the Choir and a recipient of many first place awards in IHSA sponsored music competitions. She was a qualifier in District and State competitions of the Illinois Music Educators Association and has been recognized for her vocal talents in a number of other venues.

She has been a cheerleader, lettering all four years, and serving as team captain this year. Her dancing and gymnastic skills have earned her recognition by her peers on the local, state and national levels. She was also dance captain and head choreographer and was selected as an All-American Cheerleader by the Universal Cheerleading Association this year.

Her musical skills and ability have made Cunningham a regular in musical performances during her years at Alton High. She has also received many awards for her dancing and gymnastic abilities.

She is a member of the National Honor Society and many student organizations that include the Illinois Math League, Mu Alpha Theta, the thespian troupe, the Biology Club, Redbird Nest, WYSE, and the Interact Club. After school she finds time to tutor students and participate in a number of community service projects sponsored by the school and community organizations.

Cunningham plans to attend Maryville University majoring in Physical Therapy.

Cody Peckham is the son of Robert and Rhonda Peckham of Alton. Cody is a Silver medallion recipient and a member of the National Honor Society. He was a finalist for the Excellence in Education Award and won the Grand Champion Award in the Lewis &Clark Community College Trebuchet contest.

Peckham has been a member of the Marching 100 and a section leader of that group. He has also been a member of the jazz and concert bands at Alton High. He has been a member of the Redbird tennis team and was selected as the scholar athlete for that program for the past two years. He has been involved in a number of student organizations including the French, Physics, Robotics, and Mu Alpha Theta clubs.

Cody has been a volunteer in a number of community activities that includes working at his church, working at the Hope Center and Children’s Home and serving as a crew leader on Wilderness trek expedition. He has also been involved in a number of political fundraisers.

He will be attending the University of Illinois as a James Scholar and as a participant in the Chancellors honors program for engineering. He plans to major in aerospace engineering.

Dr. Robert Hamilton. President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club Presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

