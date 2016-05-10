ALTON - Emma Morrisey and Matthew Butler from Alton High School were honored as Students of the Month for the month of May by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the club’s regular meeting on April 11 at the Banquet Center of Alton Sports Tap.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6,000 scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 19th year of the program and 339 students have been recipients of this honor since the program was initiated.

Emma Morrissey is the daughter of Daniel and Kimara Morrissey of Alton. She is an Illinois State Scholar, a Silver Medallion Award recipient, and received the Principal’s Award. She has a held a number of offices within student organizations serving as Vice President of the Student Council and the National Honor Society. She ranks as one of the top five students in her class.

Morrissey has been a member of many student organizations including the Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Robotics, and the Spanish Clubs. She has been active in many community service activities associated with the organizations she has been a member of.

In he spare time she tutors students.

She plans to enroll at the University of Southern California and major in Biomolecular Engineering.

Matthew Butler is the son of Mark and Lisa Butler of Dorsey. He is also an Illinois State Scholar and a Silver Medallion Award Recipient. In addition he has qualified for the National Honor Roll for four years.

Butler was a member of the National Honor Society and a number of student organizations that included the Biology, Spanish, Mathematics, Physics, and Robotics clubs as well as membership in the Redbird Nest. He participated in student volunteer service projects primarily sponsored by the Youth Engaged in Leadership of Life, which he founded and serves as President. He plans to attend SIUE and major in Molecular Biology.

Elizabeth Parker, President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

