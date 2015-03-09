CHRISTIAN M. PORTER of Alton High School and PEYTON ORBAN of Marquette Catholic High School were honored by the Alton/Godfrey Club as STUDENTS OF THE MONTH for March at the Club’s regular meeting at the Banquet Center on March 9th.

The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to honor the accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be seniors at Alton, Marquette Catholic, or Mississippi Valley Christian High Schools and are chosen on the basis of outstanding scholarship and participation in school and community service activities.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Cub meeting and are eligible to compete for a $5000 Scholarship which will be presented to one of the students honored as a “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 18th year of the program and 319 students have been recipients of the honor.

Christian M. Porter is the son of Rouzell Porter and Latasha Leflore-Porter of Alton. He is in the upper quarter of his class, is a member of the National Honor Society and has been extremely active in a number of student organizations that include Mu Alpha Theta, the German, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Robotics Clubs. He has been a member of the Redbird track and football teams and was honored by being selected as the Scholar Athlete for those activities He was recently selected as the Student Athlete of the Month and was the recipient of the DAR Good Citizenship/Patriotism Award.

His participation and commitment to the Air Force ROTC program at Alton has earned him a host of honors and awards which culminated with his selection to attend the Summer Leadership Seminar held at the US Naval Academy this past summer. His awards as a member of the ROTC are numerous and include every classification of accomplishment and performance within the program.

Christian has been extremely active in working with community activities sponsored by the school, the ROTC program and his Church. He has already been accepted by several colleges and still hopes to be accepted by one of the military academies His long range goals include majoring in political science and pursuing a career in politics.

Article continues after sponsor message

Peyton Orban is the daughter of Rick and Laura Orban of Alton. She has been a member of the Student Council, a Student Ambassador, a member of the campus Cancer Awareness Chapter, and a member and officer of Students Against Destructive Decisions. She has been a varsity cheerleader and member of the Yearbook staff for four years and received the “Bleed Blue” School Spirit Award for outstanding school spirit this year. She was also honored when her classmates selected her to the Homecoming Court.

Peyton has been very active in serving her community and has accumulated 435 service hours that are way above what is required or expected of a student at Marquette. She has been awarded the Presidential Service Award the previous three years for earning more than 100 service hours each year. She is a member of Encounter Christian Choir and ministers through music, dance, and community service. She has been an active volunteer at area senior living communities.

Orban will attend a Missouri State University and major in Entertainment Sports Management.

John Hopkins. President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

More like this: