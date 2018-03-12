ALTON - Bhavesh Bakshi of Alton High School and Regina Guehlstorf of Marquette Catholic High School were honored as Students of the Month for March by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the Club’s regular meeting at Gentelin’s Restaurant.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6,000 Scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 21st year of the program and 375 students have been recipients of this honor since the program was initiated.

Bhavesh Bakshi is the son of Sudhir Kumar and Indu Bala of Altron. Bakshi is the Vice President of the Social Studies Club and a member of the National Society of High School Scholars. He has been active in many student organizations including serving as a member of the Scholar Bowl team and the Homecoming Court.

He has participated in the Saturday Scholars program and been a member of the Illinois Global Scholars program for the past two years. He was one of only three students from Illinois selected to attend the National Academy of Future Medical Scientists and Physicians meeting. As a result he has been a student volunteer at Alton Memorial Hospital. Baskshi plans to attend SIUE and major in Pre-Physical Therapy after graduating.

Regina Guehlstorf is the daughter of Nicholas and Kristin Giehlstorf of Glen Carbon. She has participated in volleyball and basketball and was selected as Captain of the Explorer volleyball team .She has been actively involved with the Student Council, the National Honor Society, Campus Ministry, and the Cultural Awareness club. She has been named an Illinois State Scholar, received the Silver Medallion Award and has been on the Honor Roll at Marquette every term.

In her spare time Guehlstorf finds time volunteering at her grade school parish, Cardinal Glennon Hospital, and in the Riverbend CEO program. She is undecided with regard to which college to attend but plans to major in Political Science. Her ultimate goal is to become an Attorney.

Ron Mayhew, President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club presented each student with a plaque representing their selection to this honor.

