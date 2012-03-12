GREGORY COLLINS of Alton High School and DALTON HALM of Marquette Catholic High School were honored by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club as Students of the Month for February at the Banquet Center on March 12th.

The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to recognize the accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be a senior and nominated on the basis of outstanding scholarship, participation in school and/or community service activities.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $5000 scholarship which will be presented to one of the eighteen students honored as a “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 15th year of the program and 267 students from the three area high schools have been recipients of this honor.

Gregory Collins is the son of DeRice Collins of Alton. He has been a regular on the school’s honor roll and has been a participant in the Upward Bound and Minority Excellence programs at Alton High. He has been a student mentor in the Good Friend Mentoring program and a participant in the Teen Summit, an Alton High teen leadership program.

Collins has been a participant in the Saturday Scholars program as well as PC Wet, a program for advanced Biology students to pursue water quality studies in the area. He has been very involved in volunteer activities serving his church and the local community. Upon graduating Collins plans to attend Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville majoring in Liberals Studies. He hopes to pursue a career where he can help and motivate young people to lead successful lives.

Dalton Halm is the son of David and Ginger Halm of Alton. He has earned a place on the school’s high honor roll every term since he has been enrolled at Marquette. He has also been part of the Campus Ministry and recently returned from the annual Senior Mission trip to Alabama where he worked on Habit for Humanity residential construction projects.

Football has been Dalton’s major interest and he has excelled earning second team All Conference and was twice selected to the Telegraph All Area Football team as a defensive back. He captained the Explorers for two years and earned a place on the Academic All-State team. He plans to attend Lindenwood University and major in Biology.

Mike Tillman, President of the Rotary Club, presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

