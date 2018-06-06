ALTON - Keelie Stork, a 2018 graduate of Marquette Catholic High School was selected as “Student of the Year” for the 2017-2018 school year by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club . She was selected from among 18 students who were honored as ”Students of the Month” from Alton, Marquette Catholic, and Mississippi Valley Christian High Schools during the past year.

Her selection earns her a $6,000 scholarship applicable to tuition, fees, and other expenses at the college of her choice. She was honored at the June 4th meeting of the Alton /Godfrey Rotary Club held at the Bluff City Grill

Stork becomes the twenty first individual selected as a Student of the Year. She was selected as Student of the Month from Marquette Catholic for the Month of February and ranks among the top students in her class.

She has received numerous awards and recognition including selection as an Illinois State Scholar, a Silver Medallion Academic Excellence Award, and the DAR Good Citizenship Award. She was selected as President of the National Honor Society and Homecoming Queen at Marquette Catholic High School.

Stork was a member of many student organizations that included Student Council, the School Yearbook and Newspaper, the Scholar bowl team, Thespian Society, Campus Ministry, and the Veterans Heritage project. She also participated on the Field Hockey team for four years and served as team captain.

Stork received appointments to the United States Air Force and Naval Academies as well. She has accepted the appointment to the Naval Academy and hopes to pursue a career as a naval officer and concentrate on naval aviation.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to Stork, Marquette Catholic students honored during the school year where Kathleen Botterbush, Lauren Walsh, Jedediah Eggering, and Regina Guehlstorf.

Alton High Students honored were Anya Jones, Abby Fischer, Karissa Musket, Benjamin Simansky, Breana Smith, Levi Davis, Morgan Bemis, Bhavesh Bakshi, Brian Formea, Megan Schultz, Alicia Dyer and Ethan Kercher.

Aaron Fox was honored from Mississippi Valley Christian School.

Dr. Mike Bellem, Alton High Principal; Mike Slaughter, Marquette Catholic Principal; and David Schneider, Principal of MVCA were presented with plaques listing the names of students honored from their schools during the past year.

Anya Jones, the September Student of the Month from Alton High, was honored as the recipient of the Interact Student Service Award as a member and president of the Alton High Interact Club. The award is a $300 scholarship. The award includes a $300 scholarship. Tillman plans to attend Missouri State University.

As a part of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club’s investment in area youth, Chris Musket, Steven Klamert, and Colby Ellers, students at Lewis & Clark Community College were honored with the William E. Moyer Arts and Science Scholarships of $1500These students are enrolled at LCCC in technical programs designed to meet critical employment needs in the area.

Ron Mayhew, President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club, praised the students noting that “They represent our best hope for the future , We are proud of the work of our local schools in educating our youth and we hope to continue working closely with our schools in recognizing the accomplishments of their students.” He noted that since the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program 21 years ago, the club has awarded $78,500 in scholarships to the Students of the Year.

More like this: