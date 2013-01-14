BRENDAN FERRELL of Alton High School and CAILIN DANIELS of Mississippi Valley Christian School were honored by the Alton/Godfrey Club as STUDENTS OF THE MONTH for JANUARY at the Club’s regular meeting at the Banquet Center on January 14th.

The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to honor the accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be seniors at Alton, Marquette Catholic, or Mississippi Valley Christian High Schools and are chosen on the basis of outstanding scholarship and participation in school and community service activities.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Cub meeting and are eligible to compete for a $5000 Scholarship which will be presented to one of the students honored as a “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 16th year of the program and 279 students have been recipients of the honor.

Cailin Daniels is the daughter of William and Christina Daniels of Alton. She is a member of the National Honor Society and the National History Academy. She has consistently earned a place on the school’s honor roll and has ranked first or second in almost all of her academic courses. She is serving as secretary of her senior class as well as valedictorian. She has been a member of the school’s volleyball team, has participated in the Choir, and been a cast member in the school theatrical productions. She was also the recipient of blue ribbons in statewide testing in Bible and Choir.

Daniels is very active within her church and a variety of community service activities. She is still undecided regarding which college she plans to attend after graduation.

Brendan Farrell is the son of Brad and Nilda Farrell of Alton. Brendan is in the top five percent of his class, is a member of the National Honor Society, and been a member of the Student Council throughout high school. He has been a participant in the Saturday School Scholars program for four years. His high school activities include serving as President of the Red Bird Nest, Secretary of the school’s Rotary Interact Club, and serving as Vice President of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Ferrell has been very active as a member of the Biology Club, Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering, the Interact Club, and Mu Alpha Theta[a National Mathematics Honor Society]. He has also been a member of the school’s team in Trebuchet competition. He has been a member of the school’s Golf tem for four years, was selected as tem captain, and qualified for the golf Sectional tournament. He was also selected as Scholar Athlete in Golf. He has excelled as a member of the Redbird Trap Shooting, Sporting Clays, and Skeet teams throughout his career at Alton High. He earned State Championships in Sporting Clays, Trap, and Skeet. He was a National Champion in Sporting Clays.

His community service activities include participation in Fellowship of Christian Athlete programs, World Change Mission trips and local church volunteer projects. He plans to pursue engineering in college but has not yet selected a college to attend after graduation

Dr. Robert Hamilton. President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT FOR INTERVIEWS

Dr. Thomas Juravich Cailin Daniels 530-2593

Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club

467-0605 Brendan Ferrell 920-8161

tjurav@charter.net

