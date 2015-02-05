Matthew Maag of Alton High School and Katherine Holtz of Marquette Catholic High were honored as Students of the Month for February by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the Club’s regular meeting on February 9th at the Banquet Center at the Alton Sports Tap.

The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to honor the accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be seniors at Alton, Marquette Catholic, or Mississippi Valley Christian High Schools and are selected on the basis of outstanding scholarship and participation in school and/or community service activities.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $5000 Scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 18th year of the program and 317 students have been recipients of this honor since the program was initiated.

Matthew Maag is the son of Gregory and Lisa Maag of Alton. Maag has consistently earned a place on the school’s High Honor Roll and is a member of the National Honor Society and has received Congressional Recognition for the past four years for his outstanding academic achievement.

Maag has been a member of the Student Council, Marching 100, Red Bird Nest, and the Special Olympics for four years. He has been recognized as a Region 12 ambassador for the Special Olympics and for his effort and work within that program. Maag led fund raising efforts as a member of the Polar Plunge team to fund Special Olympics in Illinois and earned the distinction as top state fund raiser for that activity. He has been an active participant in Special Olympics competition in swimming, basketball, bowling, and track & field. As a participant, he earned gold, silver, and bronze medals in the various events he participated in at the state level.

As a member of the Marching 100 Percussion ensemble, Matthew earned a superior rank for performance on bells and Xylophone. As a member of the Student Council Maag has been an active participant in the various projects and community service programs sponsored by that student group. He has indicated that his volunteer work has built a strong foundation for a lifelong dedication to help others. He plans to attend college after graduation majoring in a creative arts field.

Katherine “Kate” Holtz is the daughter of Robert and Beth Holtz of Godfrey. She has consistently earned a place on the school’s High Honor Roll and has been recognized as an Illinois State Scholar. She is a member of the National Honor Society holding offices within that group and the Student Council of which she currently serves as vice president. Holtz has been an active member of the Explorer cheerleading team earning recognition at the annual NCA cheerleading camp her junior year.

Holtz has served as a Student Ambassador for four years, is an active member or the Campus Ministry and the Breast Cancer Awareness Club. Her many volunteer activities have earned her a Presidential Service Award each year she has been a student at Marquette. For the past four years she has served as a Camp Counselor at the Nature Institute. Upon graduating, Holtz plans to attend Butler University and major in Business

John Hopkins, President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club, presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

