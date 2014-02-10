WIKLLIAM MORRIS of Alton High School and ERIC ZIINO of Marquette Catholic High School were honored by the Alton/Godfrey Club as STUDENTS OF THE MONTH for February at the Club’s regular meeting at the Alton Sports Tap Banquet Center on February 10th.

The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to honor the accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be seniors at Alton, Marquette Catholic, or Mississippi Valley Christian High Schools and are chosen on the basis of outstanding scholarship and participation in school and community service activities.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Cub meeting and are eligible to compete for a $5000 Scholarship which will be presented to one of the students honored as a “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 16th year of the program and 301 students have been recipients of the honor.

William Morris is the son of Steven Morris and Mary Geisler of Alton. Ranking in the upper ten percent of his class, Morris has consistently earned a place on the High Honor Roll. A member of the National Honor Society, Morris has been committed to the Air Force Junior ROTC program serving in a number of leadership positions . He has served as a Group and Deputy Commander and was the recipient of the American Veterans, Daedalian, and the Kitty Hawk Society awards as a member.

Morris is a member of the French and Physics Clubs, Mu Alpha Theta, and has been a member of the School’s Math Team throughout his career at Alton High. He has participated in a number of community service volunteer activities through the ROTC program. He credits his desire to become a teacher to the examples set by several teachers at Alton High. He plans to major in Education at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville.

Eric Ziino is the son of Richard and Julie Ziino of Godfrey. Ziino has been a member of the Boys Scouts and has earned Eagle Scout status with three palms and is a member of the Order of the Arrow. He is a member of the Illinois Territorial Rangers which is a living history military unit. His dedication to and experiences with the Scouts have motivated his interest in eventually majoring in Environmental Education and Historical Interpretation when attending college.

He is a member of the Encounter singing group and will appear in the spring musical . He has been committed to community service by virtue of his many service hours and was a three time St, Baldrick’s shavee. He also was a recipient of the Good Citizen Service award.

Gail Weinrich, President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

