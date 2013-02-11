EVAN BUENGER of Alton High School and GEORGIA HORN of Marquette Catholic High School were honored by the Alton/Godfrey Club as STUDENTS OF THE MONTH for FEBRUARY at the Club’s regular meeting at the Meeting Center at the Alton Sports Tap on February 11th.

The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to honor the accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be seniors at Alton, Marquette Catholic, or Mississippi Valley Christian High Schools and are chosen on the basis of outstanding scholarship and participation in school and community service activities.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Cub meeting and are eligible to compete for a $5000 Scholarship which will be presented to one of the students honored as a “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 16th year of the program and 279 students have been recipients of the honor.

Evan Buenger is the son of Wyndell and Cynthia Buenger of Godfrey. He ranks in the top ten percent of his class and has been a member of the Student Council for three years. He is also a member of the National Honor Society, the Scholar Bowl team, and serves as Treasurer of the Computer Club. He is a member of the Social Studies and the German clubs and serves as President of the German Club. His interest in German resulted in his hosting German exchange students the past two years. He has also participated in a student exchange program to Germany during the past two summers. He has also been a member of the school’s Robotics team.

Evan has been a member of the school’s Air Force Junior ROTC program rising in the ranks to Deputy Corps Commander during his junior year to Corps Commander this year with a rank of Colonel. He has earned and received numerous awards as a participant in the ROTC program. His awards include the National Air Force Association award, the Kitty Hawk Academic Honors Society Badge, and the Outstanding Cadet of the Year Award.

In his spare time Buenger has been active in completing a number of community service projects sponsored by the National Honor Society and the Air Force Jr. ROTC. He plans to attend college after graduating majoring in Economics but has not made a decision regarding which college he will attend.

Georgia Horn is the daughter of Matt and Laurie Horn of Godfrey. She has earned a place on the school’s honor roll throughout her attendance at Marquette. She is a member of the National Honor Society and is membership Chair for that organization. She is a member of Students Against Destructive Decisions, serves as a peer leader, and a member of BCA.

Horn has been very active in the Explorer athletic program being a member of the girls basketball, soccer, and volleyball teams. She served as team captain of the volleyball squad and earned a place on the all-conference team. In her free time she is involved in a number of service projects. She plans to attend the University of Illinois and major in Nursing.

. Dr. Robert Hamilton. President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

