CHLOE HUELSMANN of Alton High School and MARISSA PHILLIPS of Marquette Catholic High School were honored by the Alton/Godfrey Club as STUDENTS OF THE MONTH for DECEMBER at the Club’s regular meeting at the Banquet Center on December 10th.

The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to honor the accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be seniors at Alton, Marquette Catholic, or Mississippi Valley Christian High Schools and are chosen on the basis of outstanding scholarship and participation in school and community service activities.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Cub meeting and are eligible to compete for a $5000 Scholarship which will be presented to one of the students honored as a “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 16th year of the program and 277 students have been recipients of the honor.

Chloe Huelsmann is the daughter of Gary and Christine Huelsmann of Alton. She is a member of the National Honor Society, the Student Council, and a participant in the Saturday Scholars program. She has been a member of a number of student organizations including the Architectural drafting, and French Clubs .She earned selection to the Mu Alpha Theta, a national mathematics honor society and is a member of the Math League .

She has been an active member of the Redbird girl’s basketball team being selected as the Student Athlete for that sport during her junior year. She has been on the volleyball team, a member of the Red Bird Nest, the school’s jazz band, and a member of the school’s Spring Musical cast.

Chloe has been very focused on environmental issues and has been active in the development of the LaVista Community Garden since its founding. She is also active in the Sierra Club and her interest in this area has motivated her to pursue a degree in civil engineering at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville with a concentration in environmental studies after graduating from Alton High.

Marissa Phillips is the daughter of Tim and Kathy Phillips of Dorsey. She is an Illinois State Scholar and a member of the National Honor Society. She is a member of the Student Council, is a Student Ambassador, and a member of Peer Leadership. She was a member of the Marquette WYSE team that qualified for the state finals competition. She has been an active member of the Students Against Destructive Decisions and was invited to attend Scholarship Day at the University of Findlay where she plans to enroll and major in Earth Science and Management after graduating from Marquette.

Dr. Robert Hamilton. President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

