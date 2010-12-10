Marie Brown of Alton High School, and Zachary Ziino of Marquette Catholic High School were honored as Students of the Month for December by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the Club’s regular meeting at the Banquet Center on December 13th .

The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to recognize the accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be a senior and are nominated on the basis of outstanding scholarship, participation in school activities, and/or community service activities.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $5000 scholarship which will be presented to one of the eighteen students honored as a “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 14th year of the program and 241 students from the three area high schools have been recipients of this honor.

Marie Brown is the daughter of Gary and Julie Brown of Godfrey. She is a member of the National Honor Society and is presently serving as Secretary. She is a member if a number of student organizations including the French, Biology, and Math clubs .

Article continues after sponsor message

Her primary interests have been centered on Music. She has been a member of the Marching 100, the Alton Symphony, and the Pit Orchestras. She has participated in the Illinois Music Educators Association District and All- State Music festivals. She was recently selected to the IMEA All-State Orchestra which will perform in Peoria during January. She was also a recipient of the National Aurion Award in Cello.

In her spare time Brown is a volunteer in a number of community service projects. She plans to attend Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville and major in Music Education. She hopes to be a music and English teacher and would like to teach in the area after graduation from college. She credits the activities offered at Alton High for influencing her desire to be a teacher and a community service volunteer.

Zachary Ziino is the son of Richard and Julie Ziino of Godfrey. Zach’s commitment to service to his fellow man and his community is a major reason for his selection as a Student of the Month. He has logged in almost 900 service hours during his tenure at Marquette when only 90 are required for graduation at Marquette. For this effort he was recognized with the Presidential Service Award. Part of his service activities included four mission trips to various locations across the country.

Ziino is a member of the National Honor Society and been an honor student at Marquette throughout his four years as a student He has been a member of the Student Council , served as a Student Ambassador, and served on the Campus Ministry. He has participated in the athletic program and has been on the golf team for three years. He hopes to attend Gordon College and major in Youth Ministry.

Roland Hansen, President of the Rotary Club, presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

More like this: