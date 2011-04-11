Courtney Twichell and Tevin Rose of Alton High School, were honored as Students of the Month for April by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the Club’s regular meeting at the Banquet Center on April 11.

The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to recognize the accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be a senior and are nominated on the basis of outstanding scholarship, participation in school activities, and/or community service activities.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $5000 scholarship which will be presented to one of the eighteen students honored as a “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 14th year of the program and 249 students from the three area high schools have been recipients of this honor.

Courtney Twichell is the daughter of Steve and Kara Twichell of Alton. She is a member of the National Honor Society and a Silver Medallion recipient; She has been a member of the Student Council for four years and a member of the Interact Club, serving as Secretary of that organization.

During her junior year she was a prom queen candidate and this year she was a finalist for Piasa Leaders of Tomorrow.. Twichell has been active in a number of organizations including the Math League, the Spanish Club, Mu Alpha Theta,t Red Bird Nest, and WYSE. She has also participated on the girl’s volleyball and soccer teams. She has served an Office Assistant for three years and was a student representative on the search committee to select a new principal.

Article continues after sponsor message

Courtney has been active in supporting service and charitable activities such as the Community Christmas, St. Baldrick’s, and the Girls Powder Puff games, She has is active in the Encounter Youth Choir and as a Youth Council Representative for the Main Street Methodist Church,

After graduating, Twichell plans to enroll at Tulane University and major in business.

Tevin Rose is the son of M. Travis and Annie Rose of Alton. He has consistently earned a place on the school’s honor roll. He has been particularly active and devoted to the Air Force ROTC program at Alton High. He has held leadership positions and was a member of the Drill and Saber Teams . He received the Bronze Star Award for Physical Fitness, the Military Order of World Wars, and the Sons of the American Revolution Award. He has also been a member of the Kitty Hawk Society, an ROTC honors and leadership program.

Tevin has been a member of the Redbird football and track teams and has been involved in Educational Talent Search and was selected to the Student Leadership program. He has been involved in the Minority Excellence and Good Friend Mentoring programs. He has served as a volunteer at a number of community events and as a member of the Saber Team participated in a number of American Legion and VFW activities in the area.

After graduating from, Rose hopes to enroll at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville and major in Biology or Psychology.

Roland Hansen, President of the Rotary Club, presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

More like this: