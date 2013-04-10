Emily Russell and Brian Green of Alton high School were honored by the Alton/Godfrey Club as STUDENTS OF THE MONTH for APRIL at the Club’s regular meeting at the Meeting Center at the Alton Sports Tap on April 8th.

The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to honor the accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be seniors at Alton, Marquette Catholic, or Mississippi Valley Christian High Schools and are chosen on the basis of outstanding scholarship and participation in school and community service activities.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Cub meeting and are eligible to compete for a $5000 Scholarship which will be presented to one of the students honored as a “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 16th year of the program and 283 students have been recipients of the honor.

Emily Russell is the daughter of Brian and Sylvia Russell of Godfrey. An Illinois State Scholar, Russell has earned a place on the National Honor Roll for four years. She was a nominee for the National Youth Leadership Forum on Medicine for the past two years. She was honored by the Southern Illinois School Press Association with a first place award for Yearbook theme development and also earned Sectional honors in journalism for theme development and copywriting. These awards are a result of her efforts when serving as junior and senior design editor of the Tatler.

Russell has been a key player on the Redbird Volleyball team serving as team captain during this past season. She was selected as the Scholar Athlete for the volleyball squad and was selected as Team MVP for the past season. She was selected to the All Southwestern Conference Team and to the All Area Volleyball team for the past two years.

Emily has served on the Student Council for four years and been a member on the school’s Robotics and Mathematics teams. She is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Spanish and Physics clubs, the Quill and Scroll Society, and the Interact club as well. She is an officer in the Mu Alpha Theta honorary mathematics society and is also active in the 4-h Club and the Red Bird Nest

She is very active as a Student Leader at The Heartland Baptist Church and as a staff member at middle school and freshman volleyball camps. She has worked for the past three years on the Spring Fling for Special Education Students. Upon graduating , Russell plans to attend Cedarville University and hopes to become a Pharmacist.

Brian Green is the son of Brian Green and Angela Robnett. Yolanda Green is Brian’s stepmother. Green has been a participant in the Upward Bound program for the past four years and through hard work earned selection to the National Honor Society and the Saturday’s Scholars . He has been a member of the Mu Alpha Theta Society, the Physics Club, and the Math League. He has also been a member of the 100 Black Men .

Article continues after sponsor message

Green has been a member of the Marching 100 for the past four years and is very proud of his participation in a number of Percussion Ensemble groups during that period. He cites his membership in the band and particularly the percussion section as most rewarding in his personal development. Brian plans to attend the University of Missouri[Columbia] and major in Business Administration.

Dr. Robert Hamilton. President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club Presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT FOR INTERVIEWS

Dr. Thomas Juravich Emily Russell

Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club 466-9787

467-0605 Brian Green

tjurav@charter.net 463-1395

More like this: